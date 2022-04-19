Hong Kong Companies Are Too Scared to Ship This Tiananmen Square Statue
PILLAR OF SHAME
Last December, a statue made in 1997 by the Danish artist Jens Galschiøt that acknowledges the Tiananmen Square Massacre was quietly removed from the University of Hong Kong campus, where it had stood for two decades, by workers in the middle of the night. Now, the artist and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark are saying that despite their efforts to transport the statue, Pillar of Shame, out of Hong Kong, many logistics companies, fearing the wrath of Chinese authorities, have refused to assist them. Galschiøt's creation consists of a 26-foot-tall copper tower of screaming, anguished bodies piled on top of each other. Arthur Li Kwok-cheung, the former chief of the Hong Kong University council, said that Galschiøt's statue was originally created with the Oklahoma City bombing in mind, not Tiananmen Square. Galschiøt pushed back, saying that he'd set out to “create a monument that remembered various landmark crimes against humanity around the world.” In recent years, Hong Kong authorities have been cracking down on public mentions of the atrocities committed in 1989 by the Chinese Communist government. The Tiananmen museum in Hong Kong was shut down last summer and later raided and stripped of all its material by police.