Hong Kong Lawmakers Quit En Masse After China Forces Out Four Pro-Democracy Legislators
ENOUGH’S ENOUGH
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers have submitted a dramatic group resignation together after the city’s government moved to disqualify four of their colleagues, according to the Associated Press. Earlier Wednesday, four pro-democracy lawmakers were disqualified from the city’s legislature after China passed a resolution stating that any office-holder who supports Hong Kong’s independence, or refuses to acknowledge China’s sovereignty over the city, should be removed from their positions. Nineteen opposition lawmakers then resigned from their posts in protest, according to AP. “Today we will resign from our positions, because... our colleagues have been disqualified by the central government’s ruthless move,” said Wu Chi-wai, who is the convener of the pro-democracy camp.