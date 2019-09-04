CHEAT SHEET
Hong Kong Leader Backs Down to Protesters, Will Withdraw Hated Extradition Bill: Report
Three months of city-wide protests in Hong Kong appear to have worked as reports claim the controversial extradition bill which forced people out onto the streets in the first place will be withdrawn. The South China Morning Post reports that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will formally withdraw the bill Wednesday, meeting one of the five main demands of the protesters. The bill would have allowed for the extradition of criminals to the Chinese mainland which pro-democracy protesters said would have permanently endangered Hong Kong's special status. A Hong Kong government source told the newspaper: “This gesture to formally withdraw is a bid to cool down the atmosphere.” The chief executive’s office is yet to officially confirm that it intends to withdraw the bill but will reportedly announce the move after a meeting at Lam's official residence this afternoon.