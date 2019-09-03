CHEAT SHEET
TURMOIL
Hong Kong Leader Denies Trying to Resign Despite Leaked Audio Recording
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam denied that she offered her resignation to Beijing after she was recorded saying she would quit “if she could.” In a leaked audio tape from a private meeting published by Reuters, Lam could be heard apologizing for the ongoing protests and lamenting her position. “The political room for the chief executive who, unfortunately, has to serve two masters by constitution, that is the central people’s government and the people of Hong Kong, that political room for maneuvering is very, very, very limited,” she says on the tape. “If I have a choice, the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology, is to step down.” Early Tuesday, the BBC reported that she told reporters she had “never tendered any resignation,” but that she did not dispute the authenticity of the audio tape. Lam introduced legislation that would allow extradition of criminal suspects to China, which set off 13 weeks of violent protests.