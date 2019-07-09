CHEAT SHEET
AXED
Carrie Lam: Hong Kong Extradition Bill Is ‘Dead’
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that the controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China is dead, following weeks of mass protests throughout the city. “The bill is dead,” she said during a news conference Tuesday. “Our work on the extradition bill amendment is a complete failure.” While Lam took responsibility for what has happened in the city, she stopped short of formally withdrawing the legislation, CNBC reports. The bill would have allowed some arrested in the city to be sent to mainland China for trial—a prospect that led protesters to take to the streets. Demonstrators stormed the city’s main legislative building last week, and a large group—organizers claimed more than 200,000; police said about 56,000—massed Sunday in the Kowloon district.