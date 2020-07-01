Hong Kong Makes First Arrest Under Hated New National Security Law
Hong Kong cops have made their first arrest under a controversial new national security law imposed by Beijing, arresting a protester Wednesday for carrying a flag calling for Hong Kong’s independence. The man was arrested after police issued multiple warnings to a crowd that they might be in violation of the new law, according to a police statement on Twitter. Hong Kong police said on Facebook they had arrested over 30 people on various charges, from unlawful assembly to the violation of the national security law. The new law was imposed by China after last year’s anti-government protests. It makes secessionist, subversive, or terrorist activities illegal, as well as foreign intervention in the city’s internal affairs. The law allows for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. Wednesday marked the 23rd anniversary of the territory’s handover from Britain, and the law was passed ahead of the day’s traditional pro-democracy rallies.