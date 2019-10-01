CHEAT SHEET
TURNING POINT
Man Shot in Chest With Live Ammunition in Hong Kong National Day Protest
Hong Kong security forces shot a pro-democracy protester in the chest with a live round during a demonstration against China’s National Day celebrations, according to news reports. The shooting marks the first time police have used live ammunition against protesters, who have been demonstrating in the city for more than 17 weeks. Police have previously fired live ammunition into the air to try to disperse crowds, but never at the protesters. The New York Times reports that the man was shot while protesting in the Tsuen Wan neighborhood. Photos of the injured man calling for help and receiving medical care have also emerged on Facebook. An official at the city’s Hong Kong Hospital Authority told Reuters the gunshot victim is in critical condition. At least 15 others were injured in the day’s running clashes and more than 50 people were arrested.