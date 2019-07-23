CHEAT SHEET
UNMASKED
Men With Triad Links Held Over Hong Kong Mob Attacks
Men with links to organized-crime triads have been arrested following a violent attack on pro-democracy protesters by masked men on Sunday night. Hong Kong cops confirmed that six men, aged between 24 and 54, are being held for “unlawful assembly” and possible involvement in the attacks. “Some of them have triad background,” said police official Chan Tin-chu. “I believe that more... will be detained soon. Police will not condone any form of violence.” Chan said police are still investigating the motive of the attacks on pro-democracy demonstrators and innocent bystanders, and didn’t provide further details on the alleged links to the triads or organized crime. At least 45 people were injured when the masked men attacked them using metal rods.