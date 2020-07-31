Hong Kong One-Ups Trump and Actually Delays Crucial Election
YOU’VE BEEN TRUMPED
President Donald Trump may be looking at Hong Kong with extreme jealousy Friday morning after the city’s leader announced that its critical legislative elections will be postponed. In a news conference, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the delay was required after a surge in novel coronavirus cases. However, according to CNN, pro-democracy activists have accused Lam of delaying the vote to avoid a humiliating defeat. On Thursday, the government banned 12 pro-democracy candidates from running in the elections, which were slated for September 6. It would have been Hong Kong’s first legislative election since China imposed a new national security law on the city which banned subversion. Lam said her decision had the support of the Chinese central government.