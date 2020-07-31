CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Hong Kong One-Ups Trump and Actually Delays Crucial Election

    YOU’VE BEEN TRUMPED

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Joyce Zhou

    President Donald Trump may be looking at Hong Kong with extreme jealousy Friday morning after the city’s leader announced that its critical legislative elections will be postponed. In a news conference, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the delay was required after a surge in novel coronavirus cases. However, according to CNN, pro-democracy activists have accused Lam of delaying the vote to avoid a humiliating defeat. On Thursday, the government banned 12 pro-democracy candidates from running in the elections, which were slated for September 6. It would have been Hong Kong’s first legislative election since China imposed a new national security law on the city which banned subversion. Lam said her decision had the support of the Chinese central government.

    Read it at CNN