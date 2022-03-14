Police Alerted to ‘Dead Body’ Wrapped in Garbage Bag Find Discarded Sex Doll in White Dress
‘MISUNDERSTANDING’
Police called to examine a suspected human body wrapped up in a black plastic bag discovered it was actually a discarded, and very well-wrapped, sex toy. Officers were called to Big Wave Bay Road, Hong Kong, early Monday after a woman noticed a suspect package in a communal trash bin near the beach. “It was like a legit body, kind of sitting up. Like I could see the head, the shoulders, and the legs,” the unidentified woman told the Hong Kong Free Press. The website posted footage of two officers wearing protective suits, goggles, and gloves undoing the package only to find a blonde sex doll wearing a white dress and sports shoes. “Oh my God! Oh! My! God!” a woman with an annoying English accent can be heard saying as a crowd of onlookers break into laughter. Police said the case had been reclassified as a “misunderstanding.”