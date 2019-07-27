CHEAT SHEET
Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas at Defiant Protesters as Tensions Escalate
Police in Hong Kong on Saturday fired tear gas on protesters who defied orders not to march into the neighborhood where a mob dressed in white carried out violent attacks last weekend. The mob, some thought to be affiliated to triad gangs, beat protesters near a train station in the Yuen Long district on Sunday night. Protesters expressed concern that Chinese authorities will soon storm the city state. Many carried signs accusing Hong Kong police of conspiring with Chinese authorities. “Hong Kong police know the law and break the law,” protesters chanted as police launched tear gas canisters. Protesters have gathered every weekend since early June to protest legislation that would allow suspects in crimes to be extradited to mainland China. The law has since been scrapped, but protesters remain concerned about increased interference.