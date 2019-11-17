CHEAT SHEET
Hong Kong Cop Shot With Arrow in Violent Clashes
A Hong Kong police officer was shot and wounded with an arrow during violent clashes on Sunday during the siege of a fortified central university campus in Hong Kong. CNN reports that hundreds of protesters threw bricks and petrol bombs and used bows and arrows to fend off security forces who tried to enter the campus. Authorities used tear gas and water cannons to try to disperse the protesters. Weekly demonstrations that have disrupted the city for six months show no sign of abating as security forces use increasingly harsh language to threaten the protesters. On Sunday, police referred to the university protesters as “rioters” which, if they are convicted as such, can carry harsh prison terms.