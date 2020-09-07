Video Shows Hong Kong Cops Brutally Slamming 12-Year-Old Girl to the Ground
‘TRIGGER-HAPPY’
Hong Kong cops have been caught on camera slamming a 12-year-old girl to the ground. The shocking video shows the young girl dodging a group of officers and trying to run away, but a cop then tackles her to the ground and several others join in to pin her down. The girl’s mom told Apple Daily that her daughter was out buying art supplies, and that she ran away because she was scared of the officers. According to The Guardian, Hong Kong police said in a statement that the girl had run “in a suspicious manner” and so officers had used “minimum necessary force” to stop her. “Police were concerned about youngsters participating in prohibited group gathering. Their presence at the chaotic protest scenes also endangers their own personal safety,” it said. A large street protest was held on the same day. Claudia Mo, a pro-democracy lawmaker, said the video showed how “trigger-happy Hong Kong police have become” in recent months.