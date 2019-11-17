ESCALATING
Hong Kong Police Threaten to Use Live Bullets on Protesters
Hong Kong police warned protesters on Monday that they would fire live rounds if the “rioters” did not stop using lethal weapons, in the latest development in six months of protests for democracy throughout the city. “We will use the minimal force,” police said in a Facebook video. “We are asking the rioters to stop assaulting the police using cars, gas bombs, and bows and arrows. Otherwise we will use force including live rounds.” On Sunday night, protesters at Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University threw molotov cocktails, and one police media liaison officer was struck in the calf with an arrow. The confrontation began early Sunday when police pummeled protesters with tear gas and water cannons. Police announced at 9 p.m. that the “next round of operation” was beginning, and said they would arrest protesters on charges of rioting, which has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison in Hong Kong.