Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas and Rubber Bullets to Disperse Angry Anti-China Protesters
Organizers say more than 400,000 people marched against Chinese interference for a seventh weekend in a row in Hong Kong. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd as it veered off the route and towards the Chinese government’s liaison office in downtown Hong Kong. Marchers carried “Free Hong Kong” signs and defaced Chinese government property. Armed security forces retaliated against the protesters, according to AFP. The demonstrations began seven weeks ago when the Hong Kong government introduced legislation that would allow people suspected of crimes to be sent to China for criminal justice. Though the legislation has been put on hold, it has not been scrapped entirely despite Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam calling it “dead.” Protester instead are calling on Lam to step down.