Hong Kong Protesters Back at It After China’s Latest Power Grab
The mass protests which erupted in Hong Kong last year before being quelled by the coronavirus pandemic are set to reignite after China’s latest attempt to impose security laws on the city. The leaders of last year’s pro-Democracy protests have urged people to rise up against Beijing’s new national security legislation, warning the laws will erode Hong Kong’s freedoms through “force and fear.” The most high-profile protest leader, Joshua Wong, will meet the press to announce “street action” on Friday and there are reportedly plans for flash mob protests across the city Friday night. “This is a great moment to reboot the protest,” said university student Kay, 24, who participated in last year’s often violent protests. On Friday, Premier Li Keqiang said China will establish new enforcement mechanisms to ensure national security in Hong Kong. Protesters say it’s an attempt to legalize the presence of mainland security services in Hong Kong.