    CHAOS REVISITED

    Hong Kong Protesters Return to Airport

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    REUTERS

    Thousands of travelers hoping to fly out of Hong Kong International Airport Sunday were caught up in the latest bout of violent protests after authorities suspended train service in and out of the busy airport. Protesters hoping to enter the terminal set fire to barricades and tried to push past heavily armed security forces in another weekend of violence in the city. Police again fired live bullets into the air to try and disperse crowds on Saturday after violent clashes throughout the city. A peaceful group of demonstrators gathered outside the British Consulate to demand that those born when Hong Kong was under British rule be granted citizenship. Pro-democracy protesters have been demonstrating against the Chinese government since early June.

