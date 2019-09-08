CHEAT SHEET
Hong Kong Protesters Sing ‘Star Spangled Banner’ at U.S. Consulate
Thousands of Hong Kong protesters broke away from the main march on Sunday to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” in front of the U.S. consulate and ask that President Donald Trump “liberate“ the city from China. The sideshow came on the 14th weekend of demonstrations by pro-democracy marchers who are demanding greater autonomy from China. Last week, the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, formally scrapped a controversial extradition bill that would have sent criminal suspects to mainland China for trials, which ignited the tensions in June. Reuters reports that U.S. Senate Democrats will push legislation addressing China’s actions in Hong Kong when Congress returns to work after the summer recess next week.