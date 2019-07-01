Protesters in Hong Kong Smash Through Glass to Storm Government Building

Read it at Reuters
Protesters in Hong Kong have stormed the Legislative Council building on Monday, the anniversary of the city’s 1997 turnover to Chinese rule, amid widespread anger over planned laws that would allow extraditions to China. A small group, mostly students wearing hard hats and masks, and shielding themselves with umbrellas, used a metal trolley, poles, and pieces of scaffolding to smash through reinforced glass at the government compound near the heart of the financial center. Riot police in helmets and carrying batons fired pepper spray in response.