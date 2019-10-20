CHEAT SHEET
Hong Kong Protesters Pen Farewell Letters in Case They Are Killed by Security Forces
Protesters in Hong Kong engaged in fierce battles with security forces for a 20th consecutive weekend, destroying shops and setting fires in streets in the busy tourist section of the city. But the New York Times reports that many have also started writing farewell letters to their family as the Chinese-backed government threatens to clamp down on the unrest. In one letter, a young protester referred to as “nobody” wrote to his family, “When you find this letter, I might have already been arrested or killed.” Another protester wrote, “I would be lying if I told you that I’m not afraid. But of course, we cannot give up.” Police have started carrying out raids of young protesters’ homes and the number of arrests has increased in recent weeks. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has activated emergency measures to try to gain control over the worsening situation in the city.