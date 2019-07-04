CHEAT SHEET
12+ Arrested After Storming of Hong Kong Parliament
At least a dozen people have been arrested as Hong Kong begins its crackdown on the protesters who stormed the region's parliament at the beginning of the week. The Guardian reports that 11 men and one woman were arrested and accused of trying to disrupt celebrations marking the anniversary of the return to Chinese rule on Monday. Protesters occupied the legislature and images showed damage and graffiti in the building. On Thursday, Hong Kong police said the offenses included “possession of offensive weapons, unlawful assembly, assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, offense against air navigation ( HK) order 1995 and failing to carry identity document.” The oldest arrested person was 31 while the youngest was just 14. “Police will certainly follow up and bring the culprits to justice for any unlawful acts,” the force added.