Chinese Cyberattack Hit Telegram Messaging App During Hong Kong Protests, Says CEO

An encrypted messaging app that is being used to coordinate the mass protests bringing Hong Kong to a standstill was hit by a Chinese cyberattack as people took to the streets, the CEO of Telegram reports. Pavel Durov said a very powerful attack struck Telegram on Wednesday, adding that it came mostly from Chinese IP addresses and “coincided in time with protests in Hong Kong.” The disclosure heavily suggests that China may have been trying to disrupt the demonstrations against a bill that would allow Hong Kong residents to be extradited to the Chinese mainland. The protests have continued into Thursday, with Hong Kong’s legislature suspending meetings indefinitely following violent clashes between police and protesters. More than 70 people were hurt in clashes Wednesday.