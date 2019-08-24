CHEAT SHEET
END OF CALM
Hong Kong Protests End Two-Week Lull of Violence as Police and Protesters Clash
Violence returned to Hong Kong Saturday after two weeks of relative calm throughout the city. Police fired tear gas and protesters threw stones and gasoline bombs during a march against “smart lampposts” that was sparked by surveillance fears. Some protesters had pulled down and dismantled the lampposts that they said contained high-tech surveillance equipment. Police said in a statement that protesters had started fires and threw bricks at officers, and that use of force had been required to scatter the crowd. Officers also fired tear gas in a response to protesters blocking roads and aiming laser pointers at officers. The demonstrations in Hong Kong began in early June over a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. The AP reports that the pro-democracy movement has since expanded their demands including amnesty for arrested protesters and an investigation into police violence.