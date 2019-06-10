Hong Kong Pushes Ahead With China Extradition Bill Despite Massive Protests

One million people marched on the streets of Hong Kong over the weekend—that’s one in seven of the city’s population. But its lawmakers are still determined to push ahead with the bill that’s making people so angry. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vowed Monday that amendments to laws that will allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China will go ahead. “I don’t think it is [an] appropriate decision for us now to pull out of this bill because of the very important objectives that this bill is intended to achieve,” said Lam. “While we will continue to do the communication and explanation, there is very little merit to be gained to delay the bill. It will just cause more anxiety and divisiveness in society.” Sunday’s march was the city’s biggest protest since the 1997 handover from British to Chinese rule. The protesters are urging Lam to quit her role.