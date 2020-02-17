Armed Robbers Steal Hundreds of Toilet Rolls in Hong Kong After Coronavirus Panic-Buying
Robbers in Hong Kong have stolen hundreds of toilet rolls, which have been nearly impossible to get hold of since the coronavirus outbreak sparked panic-buying throughout the city. BBC News reports that a group of men armed with knives threatened a delivery driver who was unloading the rolls outside a supermarket. They reportedly made off with hundreds of toilet rolls which were worth around $130. Supplies have been massively depleted by panic-buying, which has also seen people stockpiling household items such as rice, pasta and cleaning products. Face masks and hand sanitizers are also sold out across the city. Local media reports said two men were arrested and some of the toilet paper was recovered. Meanwhile, China reported 2,048 new cases of the virus and 105 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,770. China also said Monday it may postpone its annual congress, the country’s biggest political meeting, which is due to take place next month.