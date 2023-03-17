CHEAT SHEET
Two Arrested in Hong Kong Over ‘Seditious’ Children’s Books
Authorities in Hong Kong have arrested two men accused of possessing children’s picture books that have previously been deemed “seditious publications.” The men, aged 38 and 50, are thought to be the first people to be detained just for owning the books, which tell a story about sheep trying to stop wolves entering their village. In September, five speech therapists were each handed 19-month jail sentences for making the books, which authorities say are an allegory for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement against Beijing. Human Rights Watch called the arrests a “shameful” attempt “to clamp down on peaceful dissent.”