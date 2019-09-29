CHEAT SHEET
Hong Kong Clashes Most Violent Yet in Three Months of Protests
Pro-democracy protests reached a new level of violence on Sunday as police and demonstrators clashed across Hong Kong. Reuters called the protests the most widespread and violent in more than three months of anti-government unrest. Demonstrators threw petrol bombs at the central government offices, smashing several windows. Police held signs that warned of retaliation as they lobbed tear gas canisters and fired water cannon filled with blue dyed water. Several demonstrators were arrested after being wrestled to the ground. Security officials are bracing for steady clashes leading up to China’s Oct. 1 National Day celebrations which will mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic.