    OMINOUS

    Hong Kong Students Boycott Class as China Warns ‘End is Coming’ For Protests

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Danish Siddiqui

    Hong Kong students have boycotted their classes on the first day of the school year in the latest city-wide pro-democracy protests. At least 9,000 students from more than 200 schools are reportedly participating in the boycott, which organizers have warned will keep happening one day a week until the protesters’ demands are met. Secondary school students were seen kneeling, holding hands, and chanting outside their schools Monday morning. Meanwhile, Chinese state media condemned protesters as “crazy and vicious” and said they'd brought “catastrophe” upon the Hong Kong economy. One editorial from a state-run news agency warned “the end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong.”

