China’s Parliament Backs Deeply Controversial Security Law as Riot Police Swarm Hong Kong
This could be the point of no return. China’s parliament has backed a new security law for Hong Kong which has strained relations with the U.S. and set off a fresh wave of protests in the city. The bill—which will now pass to China’s senior leadership—would make it a crime to undermine Beijing’s authority in Hong Kong and could also see China installing its security agencies in the city for the first time. It reaches so far that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China. Riot police were swarming the city Thursday as Hong Kong legislators debated a separate proposed law that would criminalise disrespect of China’s national anthem. Three pro-democracy lawmakers were thrown out of Hong Kong’s legislative chamber. One of the three, Eddie Chu, declared that he believes the Hong Kong legislature is now “basically controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”