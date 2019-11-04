CHEAT SHEET
‘HEAVY-HEARTED’
Three Left in Critical Condition After Weekend of Violence in Hong Kong
Three people have been left in critical condition in Hong Kong after another weekend of violent clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police, authorities have said. Five people were injured in a knife attack in a shopping mall on Sunday, and one local politician had his ear partially bitten off by a male attacker. The suspected knife-wielder was himself injured after protesters beat him with sticks. The city’s Hospital Authority said three people were in critical condition after the weekend of violence, while two others were in serious condition, and a total of 30 people were injured during Sunday’s clashes. “We really see that people are very heavy-hearted. They don’t know what is going to happen tonight or maybe the next weekend. And there is a lot of worry,” pro-democracy lawmaker Charles Mok told Reuters. There are plans to mark Guy Fawkes Day on Tuesday with a fresh round of protests, Reuters reports.