Hong Kong Warns U.S. Congress: Stay Out of Our Affairs
Hong Kong’s government has warned the U.S. Congress to stay out of its affairs after thousands of demonstrators marched to the U.S. Consulate on Sunday to appeal for support from Washington. Protesters sent a message to President Trump to “stand with Hong Kong” and ensure Congress pass a bill that would hit Hong Kong and Chinese officials with economic sanctions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that Congress looks forward to “swiftly advancing” the Hong Kong bill. In a statement released Monday, Hong Kong’s government expressed its regret over the U.S. bill and sternly warned that “foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs” of Hong Kong. Meanwhile, thousands of students formed human chains outside schools Monday across Hong Kong to show solidarity with the continuing demands for democratic reforms.