Fire Traps Hundreds on Top of Hong Kong’s World Trade Center Skyscraper

Read it at South China Morning Post
Hundreds of terrified Hong Kong residents were left stranded on top of a skyscraper Wednesday after a fire ripped through scaffolding surrounding the building. According to the South China Morning Post, the fire took hold of the 38-story World Trade Center during the lunchtime rush, forcing hundreds of people to race up to the roof in hope of being rescued. Over 1,200 people were evacuated and 13 people were injured. No fatalities have been reported. According to BBC News, the fire broke out in a machine room and jumped to the scaffolding around the building.