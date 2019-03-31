Hong Kong Worried New China Extradition Legislation Would Hurt Financial Business
NOT GOING THERE
Human rights groups and business leaders took part in a march in central Hong Kong on Sunday to express concern that a change in Hong Kong’s current extradition laws spell trouble. The proposed legislation would make it easier for suspects to be extradited to China, where they might face torture or lengthy and unfair prosecution, according to the Associated Press. Thousands of members of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy group marched to the government headquarters. “Hong Kong people have complete lack of confidence in the independence and impartiality of the judicial system in China,” Albert Ho, chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Patriotic Democratic Movement in China told the AP. Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch, said, “These amendments would heighten the risk for human rights activists and others critical of China being extradited to the mainland for trial on fabricated charges.”