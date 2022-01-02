Hong Kong Pro-Democracy News Site Shutters, Citing Safety Fears
‘WE ARE HELPLESS’
A Hong Kong independent news site has said it will cease operations Tuesday in the face of rapidly deteriorating press freedoms and to ensure the safety of its staff. Citizen News announced its closure in a Facebook post Sunday. “We have always loved this land, but at present, we are helpless as we are not only facing wind and rain, but tornadoes and huge waves,” the outlet said in a statement. Amid a “worsening environment” for journalists, “we have to first make sure everyone on the boat is safe,” it added. Citizen News, which was founded in 2017, will become the third news outlet to close up shop in recent months. Its announcement comes just days after 200 police officers raided the offices of pro-democracy outlet Stand News, resulting in the arrests of seven people. Two former senior editors for Stand News were later charged with conspiring to publish seditious materials, and were denied bail.