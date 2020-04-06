CHEAT SHEET
    Honor Blackman, Who Played James Bond’s Pussy Galore, Dies at 94

    R.I.P. BOND GIRL

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Rosie Greenway/Getty

    Actress Honor Blackman, best known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore, has died at the age of 94. According to The Guardian, she died “peacefully” and “surrounded by her family” due to natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic. Her family, in a statement, said Blackman was a “much-adored mother and grandmother” with a “extraordinary combination of beauty, brains, and physical prowess” along with a “unique voice and a dedicated work ethic.” “She achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft... she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times,” her family statement reads. Along with playing one of the iconic women in Goldfinger, she played Cathy Gale in 1960s TV series The Avengers. She is survived by her two children and her four grandchildren.

