Bar Owned by Lauren Boebert’s Date Takes a Hit After Public Gropefest
0 STARS
A bar owned by the man seen in surveillance footage publicly fondling Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) at a Denver production of Beetlejuice last week has been flooded with negative reviews blasting its proprietor’s affiliation with the congresswoman. “Been there often. Won’t be back. The owner has disreputable friends,” one customer wrote of the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar on Yelp, adding that owner Quinn Gallagher is “disruptive & disrespectful in public places.” According to TMZ, which first reported the barrage of negative reviews for the Aspen bar, the website had to disable reviews over the surge in angry comments. The bar’s Yelp page currently includes an “unusual activity alert,” which warns that “increased public attention” to the bar may be influencing reviews. Many of the critical commentators expressed outrage that the gay-friendly bar was now affiliated with Boebert. “The owner is doinking 36 year old Grandma Boebert, who supported an insurrection against America!” one person wrote. “This place sucks unless you admire an owner that dates Boobert [sic] and causes a ruckus at a theater play,” another said.