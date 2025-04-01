Cheat Sheet
1
Air Traffic Controller Charged Over Reagan National Tower Brawl
OUT OF CONTROL
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 04.01.25 9:48AM EDT 
A plane passes the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 5, 2017.
A plane passes the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

An air traffic controller at a Washington D.C. airport has been charged with assault and battery following a brawl in the control tower. Damon Marsalis Gaines, 39, was charged over the scrap with colleagues at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on March 27. It was not immediately clear what led to the altercation but officers from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority responded to the scuffle. Gaines, from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was placed on administrative leave pending a Federal Aviation Administration investigation. This latest incident follows a string of near-misses and aviation disasters at the D.C. airport after a midair collision in January that killed 67 people. Just last week, a Delta flight nearly collided with an Air Force jet, setting off warning alarms in the cockpit of the passenger plane. On Saturday there was another close call after a kite hit a United Airlines plan landing at the Reagan National Airport.

2

Hooters Goes From Boom to Bust With Bankruptcy Filing

EMPTY CHEST
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.01.25 8:55AM EDT 
A line of Hooters Girls announce the grand re-opening of the Hooters on Kirby following a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap/Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

Hooters has officially filed for bankruptcy. After signing a Chapter 11 motion in Texas on Monday, the restaurant chain company vowed to “remain open to serve customers and will continue to operate in a business-as-usual manner” as it undergoes an extensive restructuring, in which all of its 100 company-owned restaurants are sold to a group including the founders of Hooters. Known for its chicken wings and “Hooters Girls,” the chain has been in trouble for some time over mounting debts which stand at over 370 million, according to Reuters. In 2019, it sold its hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, and was dropped as a sponsor of Hendrick Motorsports last year after the NASCAR team said the chain couldn’t meet its financial commitments. “Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay,” CEO Sal Melilli said in a statement after the bankruptcy filing. “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our efforts to reinforce Hooters’ financial foundation and continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food our customers and communities have come to expect.”

Read it at Reuters

3
Flight Turns Back After Woman’s Attempt to Open Door Over the Ocean
‘BLOODY BIG PANIC’
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.01.25 6:05AM EDT 
A JetStar plane is departing Melbourne Airport in Melbourne, Australia, on July 31, 2024. Regional Express Holdings Limited and a number of its subsidiaries, including REX Airlines, are entering voluntary administration at Tullamarine Airport. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Jetstar flight had to turn around over the Indian Ocean after a woman tried to open the aircraft door at 33,000 feet. Flight JQ-34, from Bali, Indonesia, to Melbourne, Australia, was forced back to the paradise island around an hour into the crossing, data from Flightradar24 shows. “We had an aircraft return to Denpasar [Bali’s airport] last night after a disruptive passenger attempted to open one of the aircraft doors and was abusive to our crew,” the airline said of the incident on Monday night. Crew, aided by an off-duty policeman, subdued the flyer. A video, apparently from the flight, details the pilot’s address to passengers. In it, he says the culprit was a woman. Australian reality TV star Brooke Jowett said she was on the flight, which had over 200 people on board, according to Mail Online. She said in an Instagram video that the drama started “because she wanted a chair that could recline.” Jowett added: “So she decided to try to open the doors, which apparently triggered something to do with the emergency slide and yeah, it was a big, bloody big panic.” The passenger was met by law enforcement back in Bali.

Read it at CNN

4
Sydney Sweeney and Fiancé Jonathan Davino Call Off Their Wedding
SPLITSVILLE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.31.25 10:53PM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 10:49PM EDT 
Jonathan Davino (L) and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Jonathan Davino (L) and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino have reportedly called off their wedding, following online speculation that the two had split up. Citing an insider source, People magazine reports that Sweeney “didn’t feel right” about the wedding and that she instead wanted to focus on her career. “She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the source told the outlet. “What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it,” they continued, adding that the Euphoria star was “not ready to settle down.” “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now,” the source noted. Sweeney and Davino were first linked in 2018, and had been engaged since 2022.

Read it at People

5
Pete Hegseth Makes Big Change to Military Combat Roles
BRAVE NEW WORLD
William Vaillancourt
Updated 03.31.25 11:34PM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 11:32PM EDT 
Senators who will vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief have asked for more information about a sex assault claim made against him.
Pete Hegseth Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has mandated that physical fitness tests for military combat roles be “sex-neutral,” bringing to an end lower standards for some female troops. In an order announced Monday, Hegseth called on each branch of the military to submit proposals for new standards within 60 days, with approved standards taking effect within six months. “This review is a necessary step to strengthening the readiness of our forces and preparing for the future,” wrote the former Fox News host, who just last year said he opposed having women in combat roles at all. Hegseth also clarified that “no existing standard will be lowered in this process.” While the Army Rangers, Green Berets and Navy SEALS have always required equal fitness test thresholds, the Army and the Marines, for instance, do not. As of the end of 2022, women—who had been banned from combat roles until 2013—comprised 17.5 percent of the active duty force, according to the Defense Department. Hegseth’s order also requires military leaders to determine which are combat roles and which are not—an issue that may not be clear-cut.

Read it at The Associated Press

6
‘Racist’ DOGE Goon Broke Data Sharing Rules and Was Rewarded With Even More Access
BACK IN THE SADDLE AGAIN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.31.25 5:34PM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 5:24PM EDT 
Elon Musk and Marko Elez.
Elon Musk and Marko Elez. The Daily Beast/Getty/Linkedin

One of Elon Musk’s young Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) foot soldiers is back on the payroll—with even more access than he had before he was forced to resign over a series of offensive tweets—including one in which he declared proudly that he was “racist before it was cool.” Marko Elez, 25, also broke data sharing rules and may have violated federal law at the U.S. Treasury Department when he shared personally identifiable information on a spreadsheet with several employees at the General Services Administration who did not have permission to view the data, according to an audit. Despite the embarrassing incidents, Musk immediately pledged to rehire him—a promise he kept in February when Elez was brought on board as a Labor Department employee. He was later detailed on March 5 to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to a Saturday court filing, Elez is also employed by four other agencies. The court filings, which show how Elez and Musk’s other cronies have been given access to sensitive and secure databases, come just days after several other federal judges found that DOGE likely broke the law with its inexplicable access to sensitive data systems.

Read it at NPR

7
Wife of ‘Mad Max’ Actor Reveals He Has Died at 75
‘LOST MY EVERYTHING’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 3:30PM EDT 
Richard Norton
Albert L Ortega/Shutterstock

Australian martial artist, actor, and stunt coordinator Richard Norton died on Sunday, aged 75. He recently starred in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and has trained celebrities like Charlize Theron and Liam Neeson for movie stunts in the past. His wife Judy Green confirmed his passing on Instagram, writing: “I am numb and devastated, I have no words. I have lost my everything. I know there is, and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being. The love of my life. I’m using this time to come to terms with my great loss.” The late actor’s cause of death is not yet known. Norton’s recent fight choreographer credits include high-energy films like Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Blacklight, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. He also played the Prime Imperator, a lead henchman to Immortan Joe, in Furiosa and Mad Max: Fury Road. Director James Gunn called Norton a “friend” in a post on X on Sunday and wrote: “I met Richard as the fight choreographer on ‘The Suicide Squad’; he choreographed the Harley escape scene, Peacemaker vs. Rick Flag Jr. and more. He was a tough but sweet Australian dude with a hearty laugh and a million stories about his years making movies.”

Read it at Instagram

8
Trump Administration Threatens to Yank $9B From Harvard Over Antisemitism Claims
IVY SQUEEZE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 5:11PM EDT 
A person runs past Dunster House at Harvard University on March 17, 2025 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
A person runs past Dunster House at Harvard University on March 17, 2025 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced in a statement Monday that it would be reviewing around $9 billion in federal grants and contracts to Harvard University as part of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. The statement, made by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Education, and the U.S. General Services Administration, said that the departments would be reviewing $255.6 million in contracts between Harvard, its affiliates, and the federal government, as well as $8.7 billion in multi-year grant commitments to the university. “Harvard’s failure to protect students on campus from anti-Semitic discrimination—all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry—has put its reputation in serious jeopardy,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. This comes after the Task Force announced on March 7 that it would be withdrawing $400 million dollars in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University. This spurred Columbia to concede to the administration’s demands, including prohibiting masks on campus and granting dozens of campus security personnel the ability to make arrests, last week, resulting in global backlash and the resignation of its interim president, Katrina Armstrong, Friday. The Task Force was created in February with the stated mission of rooting out “anti-Semitic harassment in schools and on college campuses.” Both Columbia and Harvard were placed on a list of 10 universities that the Task Force was set to visit and investigate in regards to alleged antisemitic incidents since October 2023.

Read it at Reuters

9
Newsmax Becomes Latest Meme Stock as It Opens on Wall Street
TO THE MOON 🚀
Corbin Billings
Published 03.31.25 6:36PM EDT 
Newsmax logo.
PATRICK T. FALLON/Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty

It took less than a day for Newsmax to become an apparent meme stock. The conservative media company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, and within hours of its initial public offering, its share price ballooned from $14 a share at opening to $83.41 at close. The more than 700 percent spike mirrored the “meme stock” craze of 2021, which saw shares of GameStop and AMC Theaters reach historic heights before eventually cratering. CEO Christopher Ruddy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday that Newsmax, which he founded in 1998, fulfilled “a demand for more competition” against Fox News. Ruddy said the network is also the No. 4 cable news network in the U.S. behind CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, and the network has sought to boost its public image in light of Donald Trump’s second term. The company announced plans for an IPO in September, and it said on Friday that it raised $75 million at through stock sales at $10 a share to complete its IPO.

Read it at CNBC

10
Hackman’s Mother-in-Law Is Trying to Block Release of Body Cam Footage
PLEA FOR PRIVACY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Gene Hackman’s mother-in-law doesn’t want police body camera footage from the investigation into the death of the late actor and her daughter Betsy Arakawa being released to the public, TMZ reported. Yoshie Feaster claimed that the public spectacle surrounding the couple’s deaths had already sufficiently disrupted her ability to grieve them in peace. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Feaster maintained that her son-in-law and daughter both prioritized their privacy and that the final straw of the media’s sensationalization of their death would be gaining access to photos and videos showing Hackman and Arakawa’s corpses. The couple’s dog was also found dead, and Feaster’s call for privacy extended to the pet, too. She argued that she has a “constitutional right to avoid seeing images of my daughter’s home, her dead body, her husband’s dead body, and their dog’s corpse” Although she wants to block the release of the footage and autopsy photos, CBS and AP News were already granted motions to intervene and are likely to push for media access. Previous body cam footage released only showed the outside of the home and included conversations with the groundskeeper and one of Hackman’s children.

Read it at TMZ

