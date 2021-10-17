Hooters Walks Back Racy Uniform Policy After Employees Vent on TikTok
‘LIKE UNDERWEAR’
Hooters has revised its new uniform policy after employees in Texas took to TikTok to complain about their new very short shorts. Insider reports that staffers felt the already notoriously skimpy outfits went a step too far, crossing into undergarment territory. “Sooooo Hooters got new panties. I mean shorts,” said one Hooters employee. “Love my job, but don’t love wearing undies to work,” shared another. In response, Hooters said that they will make the new short-shorts optional.
The Florida-born restaurant chain is known for its beers, booze, and babes, and has faced scrutiny in its past for sexualizing and objectifying women. “It is an entire job based on sexual harassment,” says Brittany Anderson, former Hooters girl. “You are paid to be sexually harassed and objectified. Everyone at Hooters is aware.”