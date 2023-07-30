CHEAT SHEET
    Hop Latent Viroid—the Disease Spreading on Weed Plants That’s Killing Their Potency

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    A marijuana plant sits on a table as marijuana enthusiasts mark the informal annual cannabis holiday, 4/20.

    SHANNON STAPLETON/Reuters

    A pathogen spreading among cannabis plants throughout the U.S. is shaking the marijuana industry to its core. Hop latent viroid (HLVd) is spreading like wildfire among the crops, causing them to lose their psychoactive potency in a trend that growers have dubbed “dudding.” It could potentially cost the industry billions as cultivators are struggling to keep their weed from becoming weak due to the viroid. “It’s a risk within your facility for your healthy plants at all times,” Miles Sadowsky, chief cultivating officer at Earth’s Healing dispensary in Tucson, Arizona, told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s kind of like a fox in the henhouse.” Researchers say there’s no cure for the pathogen, and it’s unclear just how much infected product has wound up in dispensaries nationwide.

