Hope Hicks Agrees to Testify on Trump to House Judiciary Committee

Hope Hicks has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next Wednesday, The Daily Beast has confirmed. The committee is investigating whether Trump tried to obstruct a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Hicks, a top aide to President Trump during his 2016 campaign and his first year in the White House, will be the first former Trump aide to go before the committee. The testimony will be monitored by a member of the White House Counsel’s Office, per a deal between Hicks and the committee, according to The Washington Post.

The closed-door testimony may not see Hicks answer many of the panel’s questions, as Hicks is expected to use the president’s assertion of executive privilege on events that occurred inside the White House. The Trump administration instructed Hicks just last week not to cooperate with a congressional subpoena for documents related to her White House service. A transcript of the testimony will later be released to the public.