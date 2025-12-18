Hope of a Princess Diana Blockbuster May Be Keeping Netflix Sweet on Harry and Meghan

Hollywood insiders tell The Royalist that Netflix may have given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a prized production deal to keep them onside for another royal-themed extravaganza that could rival their blockbuster Harry & Meghan series. Deadline has reported that the couple’s Archewell production company will be involved in a new adaptation of rom-com novel The Wedding Date by New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory; Archewell is also said to be working on an adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune. But Harry and Meghan’s partnership with the streamer was downgraded to a first-look deal earlier this year after shows including Polo, With Love, Meghan and Heart of Invictus failed to reach the top of the charts. The Royalist previously reported that Harry is planning a 2027 film to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother’s death. As one Hollywood source said: “It’s hard to see at this point how and why the relationship endures unless there is something juicy and possibly Diana-shaped being dangled.” “If there’s something Diana related indeed coming,” another source added, “You could see that as something Netflix would certainly maintain the relationship for, at a price.”

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over to The Royalist on Substack