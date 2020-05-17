‘We’re Crushed’: Hope Solo’s Dog Dies After Being Shot

Read it at People
Former soccer star Hope Solo and her husband Jerramy Stevens revealed that one of their five dobermans died from blood loss after being shot last week. “He fought up until the very end. We’re crushed,” Solo wrote of Conan in an Instagram post. The two-time Olympic gold medalist said that her “kind and loving” pooch had wandered 30 yards off their 60-acre property when he was shot. “Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home,” she added, “We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives.”