I Canceled My Gym Membership Thanks to This Luxury Treadmill

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Since the pandemic began a couple of years ago, my fitness routine has gradually declined from inconsistent to straight-up nonexistent, and while it’s been a while since it ended, my bad habits have lingered. After putting on the quarantine 30 (OK, maybe 20) despite it being four years later, I decided that not only had my lack of movement rendered my entire wardrobe unwearable, but, more importantly, my energy level, focus, and circulation were suffering too. It recently dawned on me that investing in a full-sized treadmill (along with Melissa Wood Health’s virtual pilates flows) would be more than enough to get my movement goals back on track. Until I received Horizon Fitness’ 7.0 AT Studio Series Treadmill, I was still spending over $50 a month on a gym membership fee—a total waste of money considering that I only managed to go in about once a month.

Thanks to this next-level treadmill, I can now get the same quality treadmill time I’d get at the gym from my home without the commute, subscription fee, or gym anxiety. In fact, my Horizon Fitness treadmill is far more advanced than any of the treadmills I’d use at my gym, so I canceled my membership altogether—and I don’t miss it at all whatsoever. Plus, thanks to Horizon Fitness’ financing plans, you can score one for your own home gym (or office, living room, etc., since it conveniently folds up when not in use to save space) for as little as $28 a month. That’s way cheaper than any gym membership fee I’ve ever seen.

Plus, this treadmill is the most affordable treadmill on the market that delivers Apple Watch connectivity. The new treadmill’s expanded fitness app compatibility makes tracking enhanced metrics easier than ever. Apple Watch users can now track their workouts by tapping their watch to pair and sync with the 7.0AT treadmill. Users will see metrics on the treadmill, including speed, distance, and calories burned, and the stats will match what they see on their wrist and what’s recorded in their Apple fitness journal.

Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill Before I get into everything I love about the Horizon 7.0 AT Studio Series Treadmill, let's talk about simply getting it—the delivery and assembly. This treadmill is pretty heavy (around 300 pounds). I got it delivered to my door, which was a significant help, but my husband did have to use his dolly to get it up our stairs and into our new house. It comes more or less already put together, which is super helpful. It took him about two and a half hours to get set up. With two people helping (I’m the least handy person of all time), you could probably fully put it together in under two hours. Buy At Horizon Fitness $ 999

My Favorite Horizon 7.0 AT Specs:

Highly responsive motor, which allows you to increase speed and incline almost instantly (33 percent faster)

Built-in fan

One-step hydraulic folding, which allows you to save space and hide when not in use

60-inch 3-Zone cushioned deck for comfortable footfalls

Bluetooth allows you to stream media, utilize multiple devices, and take virtual fitness classes, including Peloton.

The handlebars allow for added safety and even have selection dials to easily adjust speed, incline, or other settings without stopping or slowing down.

Equipped with wheels for easy transportation and raising the deck for stowing away when out of use

This is not a flimsy treadmill designed for leisure walking or just getting in steps—it is sturdy, heavy, and feels like it belongs in a new luxury fitness studio. As I said, the treadmills at my old gym didn’t even come close to the performance and durability of the Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill. The belt feels secure, and unlike the treadmill at my former gym, I never feel worried about slipping and falling if I miss a step. The track material is dense, and the strong motor purrs with a solid low hum, not the frantic slipping noise of the usual cheap at-home treadmill models.

The Horizon 7.0 is a luxury, high-end at-home treadmill that will satisfy even the most particular running fanatic or impress and deliver above and beyond for the casual user. Regardless of your experience or needs, the Horizon 7.0 is a top-of-the-line, gym-replacement treadmill that will not disappoint and may even motivate you to get moving—it did the trick for me!

