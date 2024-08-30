This Premium $999 Treadmill Will Make You Cancel Your Gym Membership
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’ve been looking for a way to stay active at home but a basic walking pad just isn’t cutting it, Horizon’s luxury 7.0AT treadmill is one of the best premium models on the market. Your health is priceless, but at just under $1,000, this studio-quality, full-sized treadmill will pay for itself in just a few months—especially since you probably won’t need your overpriced gym membership anymore. Not only is this treadmill the most affordable in its class on the market, but it is also now equipped with Apple Watch connectivity. The new treadmill’s expanded fitness app compatibility makes tracking enhanced metrics easier than ever.
Horizon 7.0AT Treadmill
Apple Watch users can now track their workouts by tapping their watch to pair and sync with the 7.0AT treadmill. Users will see metrics on the treadmill, including speed, distance, and calories burned, and the stats will match what they see on their wrist and what’s recorded in their Apple fitness journal. It’s also designed with Bluetooth FTMS, allowing subscribers to popular fitness apps like Peloton App+ and Zwift to access and transmit live metrics. Users can connect multiple devices, stream their own media through integrated speakers, and stay connected with an embedded rapid-charge USB port. Plus, it’s got an impressively powerful built-in fan to keep you cool while breaking a sweat.