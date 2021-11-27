This Black Friday, Take $1000 Off This Durable, Versatile, and Easy-to-Store Treadmill
Don’t Skip Cardio
With winter on the way, traveling to the gym or going for a jog sounds less than appealing. Instead of braving the colder temperatures, get your miles in the comfort, privacy, and warmth of your own home with a Horizon Fitness treadmill.
This runner's treadmill has a rugged frame built for durability. Its powerful motor can handle higher speeds and inclines — a great option for interval training. Bluetooth connectivity allows multiple devices to easily stream music and popular fitness classes like Peleton or Zwift. The running deck can be folded up for effortless storage. And? It's $1000 off for Black Friday.
7.0 AT Treadmill
50% off the regular retail price
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Horizon Fitness’ best-selling treadmill, the T101, has Bluetooth speakers, a cushioned running deck, charging for your phone, and a reduced-noise motor. On top of that, the one-touch keys make switching between speeds and inclines a breeze. Enjoy free delivery and in-room setup when you buy today.
T101 Treadmill
15% off regular retail price
Free Shipping | Free Returns
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.