‘Hormonal’ Hawk Attacks Bald Men in Weeks-Long Reign of Terror

A hawk with a propensity to dive-bomb and attack bald heads has finally been captured after terrorizing a British village for weeks. The bird of prey drew blood from several of its 50 or so victims in Flamstead, Hertfordshire, after escaping captivity, the BBC reported. Falconer Alan Greenhalgh blamed the male bird’s behavior on its hormones. “If he wanted to grab anybody, he would grab them. But all this dive bombing, I think it’s hormonal, courtship because it’s only started happening in the last couple of weeks, breeding season,” he told the British broadcaster. Resident Steve Harris captured the hawk by throwing a cage over it when he spotted it in his garden. He’s now a local hero, with his local council praising his “quick thinking.” Jim Hewitt, 75, who was attacked by the bird on the way to a local store, said he was “delighted” to learn of its capture on Tuesday. “I had to be careful and cautious—the sensible thing was to drive to the shop, but I won’t get beaten by a poxy bird," he said.

The Flamstead hawk has already dive-bombed one man this morning and others are out with their hats on just in case… 😬 pic.twitter.com/ktvyV698WD — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) April 1, 2025

