Horned, Shirtless ‘QAnon Shaman’ Arrested Over Capitol Riot
KARMIC
The horned, fur-wearing, shirtless man who was seen leading the charge into the Capitol building on Wednesday has been arrested. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. charged Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Saturday. The Phoenix, Arizona resident, who calls himself the “QAnon shaman” after the violent pro-Trump conspiracy theory, was seen in the Capitol with a six-foot spear and face paint done up to look like the American flag. Angeli spoke with 12 News on Thursday morning while he was waiting for a ride home from D.C., telling the outlet that he wasn’t concerned about the fact police were searching for him. It’s not clear how Angeli got to D.C., but he has a history of attending Trump rallies and Black Lives Matter counter protests where he holds a sign saying “Q Sent Me.”