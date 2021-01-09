Horrific Video Shows Cop Crushed in Doorway by Capitol Rioters
‘WE NEED FRESH PATRIOTS’
Many of the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday claim to be “Blue Lives Matter” supporters. But they were happy to leave a cop yelling in pain as he was crushed between a doorway and the oncoming mob. The disturbing video showed a wall of police officers trying to protect an entrance to the Capitol building from rioters. The mob grabbed officers’ shields and one rioter tried to pull an officer’s mask off. They can be heard shouting, “Heave! Ho!” as they try to push their way past the officers. “Nothing really fazed them,” the journalist who filmed the video, John Farina, told CNN. “They just kept rotating in and out. They would say ‘We need fresh patriots.’”
Eventually the officers were able to stop the group from entering, Farina said. The officer who is seen being crushed hasn’t been identified, but another officer, Brian Sicknick, was killed and more than 50 were injured.