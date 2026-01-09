Horrifying Landfill Collapse Buries Dozens, Kills 2

A landfill collapse at a village in the Philippines on Thursday buried dozens in a mountain of trash and left two people dead. A press release shared to Facebook by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) announced that the collapse occurred at 4:17 p.m. local time in the village of Binaliw, where an avalanche of trash buried and trapped around 110 landfill workers. The CCPO release said that 12 were injured as a result of the collapse. Nestor Archival, Cebu City’s mayor, posted an update to Facebook on Friday, sharing that as of 6 p.m. local time, 36 people were still missing and two were confirmed dead. Among the dead were a 22-year-old woman who died on the way to the hospital, and a 25-year-old subcontract engineer whose body was found around 4:45 p.m. local time on Friday. “Our rescuers continue the strong and tireless efforts to find and help all those affected, with careful operations and constant safety priority,” Archival added.
