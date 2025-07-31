Horrifying Moment Theme Park Ride Splits in Two in Mid-Air

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death is now public, mere weeks after his representatives denied speculation he was severely ill. Hogan, 71, died of a heart attack after suffering from multiple chronic conditions. His autopsy records indicate he had atrial fibrillation, or AFib, an irregular heart rate condition that causes poor blood flow. Hogan also had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer of the white blood cells and bone marrow. The wrestler had never gone public with his cancer diagnosis. Less than two months before his death, Hogan’s representatives denied he was severely ill, insisting he was “strong” and recovering from a “little procedure” and would only need to rest for one day before returning to work. Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, 49, admitted after his death that her husband had suffered from “some health issues,” but added, “I truly believed we would overcome them.” However, on Tuesday, Hogan’s daughter, singer Brooke Hogan, 37, implied her father began to distance himself after she expressed concern that his work schedule was exacerbating his health issues. “He continued to be a financial success for many,” she wrote. “This is the last thing I wanted for him—he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life.”
Three people were left critically injured after a terrifying malfunction at a theme park in Saudi Arabia. The shocking incident saw a ride collapse in mid-air and split into two as it smashed into its own support pillar before slamming to the ground. Shocking footage captured the moment the “360 Degrees” ride at the Green Mountain Theme Park in the Saudi city of Taif let out a loud cracking noise as it reached its peak height before swinging violently into the support pillar. Screams from those on the ride turned to desperate cries as the structure split into two, hurling debris and leaving riders dangling in their harnesses. The impact caused the ride to lurch upward again, exacerbating the chaos as the people onboard hit the ground with a sickening thud. Eyewitnesses reported the pillar “recoiled at high speed,” striking bystanders nearby as it flew from the ride. Twenty-three victims were onboard the ride as it plummeted towards the ground, and received on-site first aid treatment before being rushed to a nearby hospital. The theme park was immediately shut down following the incident as authorities launched an investigation, with the city of Taif declaring a Code Yellow emergency, which indicates a lockdown but no immediate danger.
This week, the queen of lifestyle branding joined the chorus of critics piling on Meghan Markle for her pivot to influencing. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Martha Stewart—who Yahoo aptly called the “influencer’s influencer”—had this to say about the ex-royal: “Meghan, I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about.” After that subtle dig, she said that “Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important.” Stewart contrasted her thoughts on Markle with ready praise for another celebrity brand hawker: Gwyneth Paltrow. “She created quite an interesting body of business,” Stewart said of the actress and Goop founder, who’s attracted controversy for her questionable wellness advice. Stewart’s comments on Markle are her first since the Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, along with the Netflix show With Love, Meghan. The show finds Markle preparing plates of crudité, baking biscuits for her dog, and moving peanut-butter-stuffed pretzels from one plastic bag to another. The last task was so ridiculous that it was spoofed on Jimmy Fallon’s show and mocked relentlessly on Twitter—where one user referred to her as “the people’s Martha Stewart!”
Thaddeus Daniel Pierce, born on Saturday, July 26, has the curious distinction of being the “world’s oldest baby.” He was conceived 31 years ago and frozen as an embryo in 1994, when his adoptive parents were just toddlers. Lindsey Pierce, 35, and Tim Pierce, 34, from London, Ohio, decided to adopt the Clinton-era embryo and go through in vitro fertilization after struggling to conceive for nearly eight years. Thaddeus was one of three leftover embryos frozen for an IVF procedure. The mother, Linda Archerd, wanted to save extra embryos in case she wished to expand her family in the future. After filing for divorce, she placed the embryos up for adoption. Lindsey and Tim Pierce were matched with the embryo through a Christian embryo adoption program, Snowflake Open Hearts, which hosts embryos that are hard to place. The program seeks couples who are “open to embryos, regardless of medical history, the age of the embryos, grade, or quality assigned.” Lindsey had a difficult birth, she told the MIT Technology Review, but has recovered. She says her church and her family think that ”it’s like something from a sci-fi movie.”
Eight children who suddenly fell ill at an overnight summer camp were rushed to hospital believed to have been poisoned. The youngsters have recovered and been discharged, but detectives have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of “administering a poison or noxious substance with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.” The senior citizen remains in custody after the incident in the U.K. village of Stathern, in Leicestershire, on Sunday. According to the BBC, the East Midlands Special Operations Unit is now leading the criminal investigation while uniformed officers maintain a cordon and reassure locals. A parallel inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct will examine whether delays in Leicestershire Police’s initial response endangered the youngsters. Local MP Ed Argar urged the force to “provide as much information… as soon as they can” without jeopardizing the case. Anyone with information is asked to use a dedicated major-incident portal.
Eric Trump’s stake in a four-month-old Bitcoin mining venture could be worth as much as $367 million when the company goes public in the coming weeks. Trump holds a large stake in the closely held American Bitcoin Corp., which he co-founded in March. The company is merging with Gryphon Digital Mining Inc., which is listed on the Nasdaq, and the combined company will be called American Bitcoin. As part of the deal, Trump’s interest in American Bitcoin will be converted to 367 million new shares of Gryphon, which traded at about $1 per share on Thursday, according to a securities filing. A recent private sale of existing American Bitcoin stock suggested the new shares would be worth $0.25 each, which would put the value of Trump’s shares at “just” $92 million. Trump is the company’s chief strategy officer. The disclosures coincided with President Donald Trump’s vow to usher in a “golden age of crypto.”
Kamala Harris is preparing to launch her new book, which documents life behind the scenes during her historic presidential campaign. Titled 107 Days—in reference to its astonishingly short duration following Joe Biden’s decision to exit the race—it is set to be published by Simon & Schuster in September, and promises to be packed with “candor.” S&S CEO Jonathan Karp said Harris “addresses everything we would want her to address,” but did not offer any insight into whether this included her thoughts on Biden’s fitness for office, per AP. The former vice president, who ruled herself out of running for the 2026 California Governor race this week, announced the book via video on social media. “One hundred and seven days traveling the country, fighting for our future – the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” she said. “Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days, and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.” Harris would have made history as both the first woman and the first woman of color to become president, but was ultimately defeated by Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
Justin Trudeau was caught having the time of his life at a Katy Perry concert, just days after he and the pop star sent the rumor mill into overdrive when they were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner and drinks together at a restaurant in Canada. The former Canadian prime minister scored prime seats to see Perry on her Lifetimes Tour show in Montreal, and was seen singing along to several of her hits with his 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace in tow. Although neither party has yet commented on the rumors surrounding them, their newfound friendship comes after a tough few months for the pair of them. Perry has faced relentless criticism after splitting from Orlando Bloom, a flop album, and her now-infamous trip to space earlier this year. Trudeau, meanwhile, is back on the market after separating from his wife of 18 years back in 2023 and dramatically resigning as prime minister in January, just days before Donald Trump took office, resulting in repeated public jabs from the president.
Katia Bougere, 31, has been charged with murder months after he confessed to killing Abdul Rahman Waziri, also 31, a refugee who assisted the United States Army Special Forces in Afghanistan for five years. Bougere admitted the murder to Houston police at the scene of the crime on April 27, saying he acted in self-defense while the two were “arguing over parking.” Surveillance footage shows Bougere walking away from the scene. The police had confiscated his gun but let Bougere go, waiting three months to send a summons for a court appearance for next week. The unexplained delay and failure to arrest Bougere incited protests in Texas and petitions by the Green Berets demanding justice. Waziri had been living in the U.S. since 2021 with his wife and two young daughters before he was riddled with bullets just outside his apartment, Houston police told NBC. “It is outrageous that the man accused of taking his life is being allowed to appear by summons—not arrested, not handcuffed, not treated like the violent offender he is alleged to be,” Omar Khawaja, the Waziri family attorney, wrote in a statement to NBC News. Bougere has not released a statement.
Tennis legend Billie Jean King has revealed the unexpected way she’s earning credits toward a bachelor of arts degree in history at California State University, Los Angeles. King, 81, announced in March that she was going back to college more than 60 years after she quit school to go pro and enrolled in the same major as back in the 1960s. The Title IX trailblazer also runs a New York-based business and foundation promoting education, leadership, and activism, meaning she and her professors have gotten creative with her course requirements. In addition to taking classes remotely, she’s earning course credit by speaking to inmate students enrolled in Cal State L.A.’s Prison Graduation Initiative. “They have made a commitment to improving their lives through education,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “Getting their degree will be life-changing for them.” King will enroll in classes this fall as a senior and is on track to graduate in the spring.